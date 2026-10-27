‘Triple C gang plotting to disrupt festivals’: VHP slams INDIA bloc over Nov 1 Ramlila Maidan rally, cites traders’ appeal

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Tuesday accused the INDIA bloc of conspiring to disrupt Hindu festivals and harm the national economy, criticising opposition leaders for refusing to postpone their November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan following an appeal from Delhi’s traders. Bansal also accused the Congress, Communists and what he termed “Communalist Jihadis” of working together against traders and Hindu festivals. (ANI Photo)

In a post on shared X, Bansal alleged that the rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could affect festive celebrations and businesses during the peak shopping season.

“‘INDI’ alliance leaders must refrain from hatching conspiracies to attack Hindu festivals and the national economy under the guise of protests,” Bansal wrote.

He claimed that the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) had requested the postponement of the rally, but the appeal was rejected. He also referred to Ahoi Ashtami, observed on November 1, and alleged that the opposition would have responded differently had the request come from other groups.

"The appeal to postpone the rally on November 1st came from the trading community, yet it was rejected. Had such a request come from 'jihadis,' they would have prostrated themselves in apology and immediately cancelled the rally! Such is the nature of the 'Congressi' culture. This date also coincides with 'Ahoi Ashtami'—a significant fast observed by mothers, praying for the well-being and longevity of their children," Bansal said.

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Bansal also accused the Congress, Communists and what he termed “Communalist Jihadis” of working together against traders and Hindu festivals.

"Beware...!! This 'Triple C' gang—comprising Congressis, Communists, and Communalist Jihadis--is actively laying traps from all sides to ruin the businesses of traders, undermine the faith and festive joy of Hindus, and devastate the nation's economy!” he wrote.

The VHP spokesperson alleged that attempts were being made to affect the festive atmosphere during major Hindu festivals, including Diwali, and urged citizens to remain vigilant against what he described as an anti-Hindu agenda.

"Conspiracies are being hatched to cast a shadow over the joy and prosperity of our nation's greatest festivals--first during Navratri and Dussehra, and now during Diwali! The citizens of this country--especially the Hindu community--must remain vigilant against individuals and organizations that consistently pursue an anti-Hindu agenda," he said.

"Let the 'INDI' alliance take note: no matter how hard you try, the Hindu community will--when the time is right--surely respond to these malicious schemes aimed at harming both the Hindu society and India's economy. Your anti-India, anti-Hindu conspiracies will never be allowed to succeed," Bansal added.