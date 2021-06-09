Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Traders in Odisha town offer 5% discount on groceries to fully vaccinated people

Several local administrators are coming up with innovative ideas to break vaccine hesitancy, which is proving to be a big hindrance in the fight against Covid-19, especially in rural areas.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 11:05 AM IST
In Odisha’s Ganjam district, around 5 lakh residents above 45-years of age have taken the first dose of Covid vaccine while 1.06 lakh have taken both the doses. (HT Photo)

A municipal body in Odisha’s Ganjam district has asked traders to give a one time discount of 5% on purchase of groceries to those who are fully vaccinated, hoping it would encourage indifferent people to participate in the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The initiative was introduced by the executive officer of the Hinjili Municipal Council in chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s assembly constituency of the same name.

“We requested the traders to offer [a] discount to the consumers who have been fully vaccinated. At least 10 grocery shop owners have agreed to offer a 5% discount on the purchase of groceries. As some vaccine hesitancy still persists, we hope this would lead to community participation in [the] vaccination drive,” Manoranjan Sahu, the executive officer of Hinjili Municipal Council, said.

Several local administrators are coming up with innovative ideas to break vaccine hesitancy, which is proving to be a big hindrance in the fight against Covid-19, especially in rural areas. A district collector in Arunachal Pradesh is currently giving out 20kgs of rice to residents if they come forward to get vaccinated. Information drives are also being carried out across the country to counter rumours and falsities that deter people from getting vaccinated.

Sahu, however, clarified that the civic body will not compensate shop keepers for any losses incurred in the process. “It is part of an initiative of community participation to boost the vaccination drive against Covid-19,” Sahu said.

In Ganjam district, around 5 lakh residents above 45-years of age have taken the first dose of Covid vaccine while 1.06 lakh have taken both the doses. In Odisha, 8.5 million doses have been given so far including more than 6.91 million first doses and more than 1.59 million second doses.

