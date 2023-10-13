Traffic in Delhi expected to remain disrupted until weekend

Traffic was expected to remain disrupted in Delhi until the weekend in view of the three-day Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) of the intergovernmental forum G20 that began on Thursday and a half marathon involving over 35,000 participants. In an advisory on Friday, the Delhi Police said vehicular movement will be regulated for the marathon for two hours from 5am to 10am even as uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be facilitated.

Traffic movement will be regulated from 5am to 10am on Sunday for the half marathon. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The half marathon with amateur, 10 kilometre, and elite categories will be flagged off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 5.20am. It will cover Bhisham Pitamaha Marg, Lodhi Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rail Bhawan, Kartavyapath, India Gate Canopy, and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg before culminating outside the stadium complex.

“Traffic movement will be regulated on these roads from 5am to 10am. However, uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be facilitated. Cross-traffic movement at junctions located along the route will be allowed depending upon the location and density of participants,” the advisory said.

The traffic will be diverted as per requirement from 4th Avenue-Bhisham Pitamaha Marg Junction to Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg Junction. The advisory said the traffic will also be diverted as per requirement on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Neela Gumband, Mathura Road-Bhairon Road Junction, and roundabouts at Man Singh Road, Sunehri Masjid, Gurudwara Rakabganj, Gol Dak Khana and Windsor Place. It added the traffic will also be affected from Jai Singh Road-Baba Kharak Singh Lane Junction to Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das Road Junction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the Delhi Police said the traffic movement for the P20 summit at the Yashobhoomi complex (India International Convention and Expo Centre) in Dwarka will be regulated from 7am to 10pm for three days from Akbar Road to Palam flyover.

The advisory asked the commuters going to railway stations, hospitals, and bus stands to leave with sufficient time in hand to accommodate possible delays en route.

Police said the P20 delegates will travel to Yashobhoomi in the morning from their respective hotels in central Delhi. They advised people to use public transport to help decongest roads and avoid any inconvenience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON