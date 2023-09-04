Bedridden for 12 years after road accident, Kerala photographer dies

Nearly 12 years ago, Mathew K Antony, a young photographer who ran a studio in Kerala’s Parumala, was returning home one evening on his bike when a stray dog tried to cross the road before him. To prevent hitting the dog, Mathew swerved his bike but ended up crashing on the road resulting in severe head injuries. Little did he know that the accident would topple his life and dreams. (HT Photo)

For the next 12 years, Mathew, a resident of Uzhathil in Pathanamthitta district, remained bedridden with little mobility. For years, his financially weak family, including his father, mother, and younger brother, pooled in nearly ₹1 crore to fund his treatment at three hospitals with the hope of seeing him return to normalcy. On Saturday morning, those hopes were dashed as Mathew’s condition deteriorated suddenly, resulting in his death. He was 38.

“Until the previous night, he was okay and talking normally. Suddenly, in the morning, his blood count went down and sodium levels started falling. Before we could reach the hospital, he died. He held our mother’s hand as he took his last breaths,” Aji Antony, Mathew’s brother, said over the phone.

It was on October 25, 2011 that Mathew, then 25-years-old, suffered severe brain injuries and trauma in the motorcycle accident near the Pandanad Illimala bridge while on his way home from the studio that he ran.

“He was a very good photographer and graphic designer. He had a lot of dreams in life,” said Robin K Jose, the local panchayat ward member who knew Mathew and his family well.

After the accident, Mathew went into coma stage for 85 days at a private hospital. It took him nearly a year to regain consciousness, said Aji. “He was admitted to at least three hospitals in different periods for at least six years which led to some improvements. Though he could not stand or walk, he regained his memory and was able to talk and use his phone,” Aji said.

“My father and mother went to great lengths to take care of him. They ensured that he did not have a single bed sore,” said Aji.

Jose said that Mathew, despite his weaknesses and ailments, was very active on the phone and sent messages regularly. “He often told me to pray for him. Mathew really wanted to live, but sadly it was not to be,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishnu Varma Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment. ...view detail