Two students die by suicide after private video goes viral in Karnataka: Cops

Two college students in Davanagere have died by suicide after an alleged video of them being intimate went viral on social media, police said on Sunday.

Following the incident, the parents of both the students lodged separate complaints with the police (Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a police officer, a video of the intimate moments of the students on the terrace of the college was recorded and uploaded on social media on July 25.

After the video was shared on social media, the girl, ended her life at her house on Friday morning. After learning about her death, the boy too died by suicide on Friday night, a police officer aware of the matter said.

Following the incident, the parents of both the students lodged separate complaints with the police, seeking accountability for filming the video without their consent and its dissemination, an officer said.

Davanagere superintendent of police K Arun told reporters on Saturday that an investigation is underway to identify the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With regards to the suicide of both the girl and the boy, a complaint has been given by both their parents separately. Enquiry is being conducted,” he said.

The incident comes close on the heels of the raging controversy in Karnataka’s Udupi district last week where three students were suspended from a private paramedical college for allegedly filming another student while she was in a college washroom.