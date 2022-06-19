Train services disrupted as stir over Agnipath continues

The intensity of protests against the new military recruitment scheme Agnipath appeared to recede on Saturday, with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab reporting sporadic incidents of violence even as the central government announced a slew of job opportunities for Agniveers after their four-year tenure.

Over 350 trains were cancelled across India on Saturday, a day after protests affected at least 316 trains and cancelled 200. Another 14 trains were torched across Telangana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

On June 15, the government announced the Agnipath scheme for the induction of personnel between 17.5 and 21 years for a four-year period. In the new policy, only a quarter of the initial intake will eventually be absorbed into the forces and allowed to serve for an additional 15 years after the second round of screening. The government argues that the scheme will boost intake to 46,000 a year. It has also said that Agniveers will be absorbed on priority in other central security forces and be eligible for government jobs such as in the railways.

But protesters are angry about the length of service, no pension provisions for those released early, and the fact that the age limit to 21 rules out many aspirants. To allay their fears, the defence ministry on Saturday announced a 10% reservation to Agniveers in posts in Coast Guard and Defence public sector units while the home ministry offered the same to the recruits in Central Armed Paramilitary Forces and in Assam Rifles. States like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka have already announced supportive measures for the Agniveers after four years in the armed forces.

Meanwhile, protests against the scheme continued across several states for the fourth consecutive day even as Railways cancelled 369 trains, including 210 mail/express and 159 local passenger trains, due to the protests. Spokesperson of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar, announced that the trains will run only between 8 pm and 4 am. “Movement of such trains will be restored at 8 pm on Sunday,” he added.

Over 200 trains were cancelled a day earlier after the Railways faced the brunt of the protests.

The home ministry also issued an advisory to the states on Saturday to ensure the protection of railway properties and government properties in wake of the call for Bharat Bandh (national strike) on June 20.

“It is imperative to put in place adequate security arrangements at important installations, especially railway stations, railway lines and important government offices to maintain law and order and peace and tranquillity,” the MHA order said.

In Bihar, a mob attacked Taregana Railway station on the Patna-Gaya rail section and set 12 vehicles, including a police jeep, on fire during a bandh.

Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh said that a mob of around 1,500 people lay siege to the station and caused damage to rail property. “WhatsApp messages hint at the role of 7-8 coaching centres in arson,” Chandrasekhar said. and protesters pelted stones on police personnel at eight railway stations.

In Jehanabad district, protesters torched a bus and truck parked near Theta police outpost. Arwal police fired four rounds in the air after protesters attacked the Karpi police station and pelted stones. About a dozen protesters were injured after police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd in Madhubani.

Additional director general (law and order) Sanjay Singh said, “In all, 620 persons have been arrested and 130 FIRs have been lodged for protests since Wednesday. Additional police forces including 30 companies of Bihar special auxiliary police (BSAP) and 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed at some sensitive locations and railway stations as a precautionary measure.”

The central government also decided to provide CRPF security to 10 BJP leaders in the state after the homes of four BJP lawmakers, including deputy chief minister Renuka Devi, were attacked. Internet services continue to remain suspended in 12 districts that have reported violence.

In Uttar Pradesh, only Kannauj and Jaunpur districts reported incidents of vandalism, as compared to the 12 districts on Friday. In Jaunpur, a large group of youths vandalised a roadways bus in the Sikrara area and in Kannauj, the protestors blocked the Agra-Lucknow expressways and pelted stones, in which a constable was injured.

In Punjab, which had so far not seen major protests against the scheme, a national highway was blocked in Jalandhar for several hours while properties in Ludhiana railway station were damaged.

In Haryana’s Mahendergarh, protesters went on a rampage leaving a few vehicles and a showroom damaged, whereas traffic was blocked on the Rohtak-Panipat highway in Sonipat. Peaceful protests were held in Kaithal, Fatehabad and Jind districts, police said. “There was no major violence in the state today,” said Haryana home minister Anil Vij.

On Thursday, police fired at protesters in Palwal, who tried to enter the office of the district collector, and had burnt at least half a dozen police vehicles.

Secunderabad, which witnessed arson and violence resulting in the death of 21-year-old army aspirant, D Rakesh, is limping back to normalcy. Trains services have resumed from Secunderabad railway station, which was the epicentre of the violence on Friday.

Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Sandeep Shandilya said the situation at the station was peaceful and the police continue to deploy additional forces to thwart any untoward incident.

Protests were also reported from four places in Rajasthan, Dharwad in Karnataka, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and a few places in Kerala. In Dharwad, the police force dispersed protesters when they tried to take out a march.

