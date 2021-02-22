Home / India News / 11 months on, train services within Kashmir to resume today
india news

11 months on, train services within Kashmir to resume today

There will be two trips to begin with. The train will leave from Baramulla at 9.10am and then from Banihal at 11.25am
By Ashiq Hussain
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:19 AM IST
There are 17 stations on the Banihal to Baramulla route. (File photo)

After remaining suspended for around 11 months owing to Covid-19, train services within Kashmir are set to resume at 9.10am today.

The train in Kashmir runs from Banihal in Jammu to Baramulla in north Kashmir – a distance of 137 km. There are 17 stations on the route.

Tweeting about it, Union railways minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday, “Railways to resume train operations in Kashmir valley on Banihal-Baramulla section from February 22, with two services operating initially. This will enhance ease of movement and provide a big boost to the tourism sector.”

Northern Railways, Srinagar, chief railway manager Saqib Yousuf said, “There will be two trips to begin with...It will begin at 910 hours from Baramulla and at 1125 hours from Banihal.”

Also Read | Security forces bust terror hideout in J-K’s Anantnag, seize weapons

The rail services were suspended on March 19, 2020, owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Normally, during winters, there are 24 services daily of which eight are end-to-end while the rest originate from or terminate at central Kashmir’s Budgam railway station.

In summers, every day, 35,000 to 40,000 commuters use train services while in winters, the number drops to around 25,000 people.

Earlier, the train service was suspended in August 2019 following the Centre’s decision to nullify Article 370 and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.The service was subsequently restored after 100 days.

In 2016, after the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani, the services remained suspended for over six months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP