Security forces bust terror hideout in J-K’s Anantnag, seize weapons
- The hideout was busted in the forest area of Anantnag by a joint team of security forces after the arrest of the conspirator of Wednesday’s attack on a Srinagar eatery named Krishna Dhaba
Security forces busted a hideout of militants and seized an assortment of small arms and ammunition in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, police said Sunday.
Police said that the hideout was busted in the forest area of Anantnag by a joint team of security forces including the army after the arrest of the conspirator of Wednesday’s attack on a Srinagar eatery named Krishna Dhaba.
“Arms and ammunition including three AK 56 rifles, two Chinese pistols, two grenades, telescope, AK/Pistol magazines and other incriminating material recovered,” the Jammu and Kashmir police said in a tweet.
The army said that a joint operation was launched on Saturday evening based on inputs from police following the attack on Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar.
Chinar Corps said in a tweet that a suspect who was apprehended led operation teams to two locations in forests of Anantnag and led to the recoveries.
On Friday, the police had said that they had arrested the three youths involved in the attack on the son of Krishna Dhaba’s owner in Srinagar in which he was seriously injured. Police also seized the pistol and the bike allegedly used in the crime.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social gatherings banned, special drive to be launched: Maharashtra under curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If you skip vaccine now': Punjab minister's warning amid rising Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-China military talks end, next round of Ladakh deescalation discussed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress govt in Puducherry faces exit as 2 more MLAs quit ahead of floor test
- If all ruling and opposition MLAs are present in the assembly for the floor test on Monday, the Congress government will lose as it will get only 12 votes in the 33-member House.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Second wave knocking on our door': Maha CM on fresh Covid-19 surge in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security forces bust terror hideout in J-K’s Anantnag, seize weapons
- The hideout was busted in the forest area of Anantnag by a joint team of security forces after the arrest of the conspirator of Wednesday’s attack on a Srinagar eatery named Krishna Dhaba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat civic polls 2021: CM casts vote, royal family's vintage car steals show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonia Gandhi writes 3-page letter to PM Modi on fuel prices. Read full text here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress protests fuel price hike in Assam, leaders march to petrol depots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who was finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's role model? She answers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Herd immunity difficult to achieve: AIIMS director Randeep Guleria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaundhara Raje’s loyalist MLAs complain of being sidelined in Rajasthan assembly
- The disgruntled MLAs said their adjournment motions were not being taken up and alleged that they did not have the backing of the leader of opposition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise in fuel prices 'not too much overall', says Haryana CM Khattar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotsav to begin tomorrow: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi appears to be taking on challenges of post-Covid era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox