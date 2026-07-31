Trainee IPS officer was ‘extremely possessive’ towards victim: Police

Trainee IPS officer M Uday Krishna Reddy, currently in jail for allegedly sexually harassing a married woman trainee IPS officer at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), was extremely possessive and emotionally manipulated her, the remand report submitted by the police in the court said.

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Reddy was arrested by the Hyderabad police and remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday.

Reddy, who had worked as a police constable before clearing the UPSC in 2025, came into contact with the 30-year-old woman trainee officer via Instagram in mid-2025, S Srinivasa, deputy commissioner of police, Rajendranagar zone, said.

The woman officer was impressed with Reddy’s humble background and hard work that helped him clear the UPSC examinations. They built a rapport through conversations about his humble background and is said to have entered into a relationship during their training period at the Academy, the DCP said.

The remand report submitted in court revealed that the relationship continued for a considerable period before differences emerged between the two. “During the training period, the relationship was marked by frequent arguments, emotional manipulation, possessiveness, and volatile behaviour,” the DCP said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the report, Reddy turned increasingly possessive of her and would frequently question the woman officer whenever she interacted with other people. Police claimed that his suspicious behaviour led to repeated disputes between them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the report, Reddy turned increasingly possessive of her and would frequently question the woman officer whenever she interacted with other people. Police claimed that his suspicious behaviour led to repeated disputes between them. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigations revealed that Reddy repeatedly threatened to commit suicide, displayed weapons, insulted her, made persistent demands for multiple relationships, and engaged in acts of harassment, including throwing, and damaging her laptop.

The woman officer eventually severed ties with Reddy and married another person in May.

“On knowing this, the accused person started creating fake social media accounts after being blocked, threatening to release private chats, and contacting her family and colleagues without her consent, and indulged in commission of various offences stated by the woman and other witnesses,” Srinivas said.

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Investigations revealed that Reddy was also chatting with several other women. The remand report alleges that he harassed multiple young women, not only in Hyderabad but also in his native village. He had also harassed other women trainee IPS officers during his training at the SVPNPA.

Unable to bear the alleged harassment, the woman officer, with the support of her husband, approached the Attapur Police in Hyderabad and lodged a formal complaint on July 19, leading to the registration of a criminal case against Reddy under various sections including rape, stalking, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Reddy has been suspended from the academy.