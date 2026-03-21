Trainee veterinary doc dies in hippo attack in K’taka zoo; inquiry ordered

A 27-year-old veterinarian undergoing training at a wildlife facility in Karnataka died on Friday after being attacked by a hippopotamus while providing the animal with medical care inside its enclosure at the Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari in Shivamogga district, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. Unsplash/jwolpers (Representative)

The incident occurred late Thursday night. The victim, Dr Sameeksha Reddy, had joined the safari on a contractual basis about six weeks earlier and was part of the veterinary team, officials said.

“Sameeksha went to the hippopotamus enclosure around 11.45pm on Thursday to monitor the condition of the pregnant animal using a thermal camera. The animal, which was expected to deliver within a few days, had reportedly not been eating. During the inspection, the doctor fell from the ladder, and the hippopotamus became aggressive and attacked her inside the enclosure,” said safari executive director and Deputy Conservator of Forests Amaresh.

“The situation escalated within seconds, leaving very little time for reaction,” he added.

Amaresh further said, “Zoo staff rushed to pull her out and took her to a private hospital in Shivamogga. She sustained severe injuries and lost a significant amount of blood in the attack. She succumbed to her injuries early Friday morning around 6.30 am.”

Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre ordered an inquiry into the incident by a team comprising senior veterinarians and forest officials. “The team has been directed to identify any lapses and submit a report within seven days,” he said, adding that officials had been instructed to ensure SOPs are rigorously followed in all zoos. He has also ordered compensation to the family of the deceased doctor as per norms.

Questioning the circumstances of the incident, the victim’s kin said, “Initially, we were told she had sustained abdominal injuries. Later, when we contacted the doctors treating her, they said her liver was damaged and that she had undergone surgery. Since she was a trainee, she should not have been sent alone. We don’t understand why she was allowed near such a large and dangerous animal.”