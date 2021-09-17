Training of workers should be based on quality, quantity of programmes: Minister

Union minister for labour and employment Bhupender Yadav said that the focus of training workers should be based on 2Qs-Quality and Quantity of Training Programmes.

In his message to a function organised to observe the Workers Education Day Bhupendra Yadav said there must be a Calendar of training programmes across the country, indicating places, processes, target group, topics and time, according to a press release.

The Workers Education Day event was organised by the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development, an autonomous body under the ministry. The minister asked the Board to develop a charter to analyse all the trainings being conducted by it.

Also Read | 4 labourers find 8.22-carat diamond in Panna after a 15-year hunt

Referring to the 4 Labour Codes recently launched by the government, he said they provide for legal right of minimum wages to the labour in the country.

He said the labour laws create an environment of mutual cooperation and harmony between the employers and employees. He expressed the hope that Labour reforms will establish a positive and trust based work culture in the country.

The minister called for increasing awareness about the National Career Service Portal as it is a repository of information related to employment and training.

He also asked the Board to include the details about registering on the e-Shram portal which aims to create a database of over 380 million unorganised workers in the country for the first time.