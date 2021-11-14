Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trains travelling to religious sites to receive 'sattvik' certification: Reports
Trains travelling to religious sites to receive 'sattvik' certification: Reports

Under the scheme, passengers travelling on such trains will experience a ‘fully vegetarian’ environment throughout their journey.
The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express is likely to be the first train to be certified under the ‘sattvik certification scheme’ (File Photo/PTI)
New Delhi

In what will be the first initiative of its kind, passengers on selected railway routes, especially those connecting religious sites, are likely to experience a ‘pure vegetarian’ environment throughout their journey. According to the Sattvik Council of India, which describes itself as the ‘world’s first vegetarian food safety and regulatory compliance for vegetarian and allied adherents,’ the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has entered into an agreement with it for ‘sattvik certification' for services on trains travelling to religious destinations.

It is important to note here that the IRCTC, Indian Railways or the Ministry of Railways is yet to issue any statement on this. However, several media outlets have published reports in this regard.

According to Sattvik Council, it will launch the ‘sattvik certification scheme’ with the IRCTC on Monday. Under this, services such as IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges, budget hotels, food plazas, travel and tour packages, Rail Neer plants etc. will be ‘sattvik certified’ to ensure vegetarian-friendly environment, the NGO said in its statement. Additionally, according to reports, items such as cleaning agents, will be of a ‘neutral’ material. Also, pantry staff serving food will not have handled non-vegetarian food.

The first train to receive such a certification will be the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, which connects the national capital with the holy Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. In the coming days, 18 other trains will be certified under this scheme.

In addition to the certification scheme, Sattvik Council and IRCTC will also jointly develop a handbook on ‘vegetarian kitchens,’ the former said.

(With PTI inputs)

