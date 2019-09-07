Transferred to Meghalaya, Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani likely to quit

india

The Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Vijaya K Tahilramani on Friday seems to have expressed her intent to resign from her post, sources said.

At a dinner meet of judges in Chennai, Tahilramani is learnt to have said that she is going to resign and would like to submit her resignation letter to competent authorities, sources told PTI.

The dinner was hosted by six additional judges who were made permanent judges two days ago and the meet was held in the Judicial Academy in Chennai, they said.

The development comes days after the Supreme Court collegium declined to entertain Justice Tahilramani’s request to reconsider her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court.

Advocates, including N G R Prasad, meanwhile, sent a letter to the Chief Justice of India to reconsider transferring Tahilramani out of Chennai.

