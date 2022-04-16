Tree falls on two cars on FC road in Pune, none injured

Two high-end cars and some two-wheelers were badly damaged after a huge Gulmohar tree fell on moving vehicles on the crowded Fergusson College (FC) road at Tukaram Paduka chowk at 8.10 pm on Friday.

According to the fire brigade department, the tree fall caused traffic congestion and chaos before it was cleared of the road, by cutting the fallen tree into logs, within 45 minutes. The policemen had temporarily held traffic.

DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “A huge tree fell at Tukaram Paduka chowk leading to disruption of traffic. The fire brigade and police worked in tandem to remove the fallen tree from the street. Nobody was injured.”

Firemen Pravin Randive said the fallen tree had not dried up. “It fell on a Fortuner and another car moving towards the direction of Shivajinagar. Since the tree fell on the back portion of the vehicles, the drivers escaped unhurt.”

PMC fire chief Sunil Gilbile said, “It was a huge Gulmohar tree. The occupants of two cars on whom the tree fell luckily escaped.”

