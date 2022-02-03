Fresh border row: Assam accuses Mizoram of encroachment attempt

SILCHAR: Groups of people from Mizoram allegedly destroyed hundreds of trees along the disputed Assam-Mizoram border in Assam’s Hailakandi district. Forest officials in Hailakandi said a large area was cleared and the groups wanted to destroy more forests but they were pushed back after Assam Police rushed to the area on Tuesday night. They called it a fresh attempt to encroach Assam’s land.

There has been a long-standing border dispute between Assam and Mizoram. Last year, six Assam Police personnel died in firing along the border.

Police superintendent (Hailakandi) Gaurav Upadhyay said things are normal now. He added the groups moved back as per their orders. “But a large forest area was destroyed. We have already informed higher authorities and also talked to officials of the Kolashib district of Mizoram.” He added attempts to destroy the forests were made in Gallacherra and Gutguti .

“Gallacherra is an area where Mizos have been residing for many years. But this time, a new forest area at Gutguti was also targeted. They destroyed trees and set them on fire. It is a reserve forest and there is no population,” Upadhyay said.

A team of forest officials and police also visited the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

District forest officer Joyanta Deka said a large number of bamboos were destroyed to clear the area. “We did not find anyone. It was surely an attempt to encroach Assam’s land...”

Assam shares a 164.6-kilometer border with Mizoram.

Hailakandi’s deputy commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha said the area, where the forest was cleared, is within 600 metres of a border outpost in Assam. “The area comes under Assam and it is a complete reserve forest,” Jha said He has written to his counterpart in Mizoram’s Kolasib. “We have made it clear that peace should not be disturbed. There has been a peaceful environment for the last three months...we should solve this with discussion. They should not make any move which can disturb the peaceful environment.”

Kolasib deputy commissioner H Lalthlangliana denied any attempt to encroach the land. He added the trees were cut as part of agricultural activities. “The forest clearing incident is not an attempt to encroach land. These innocent people do not understand the border dispute. They (Assam) should also encourage farming in border areas.”