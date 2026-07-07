TribeX launched to take tribal knowledge global through digital learning platform

The Union government on Tuesday launched TribeX, a digital learning platform aimed at preserving, promoting and disseminating India’s tribal arts, languages, culture and traditional knowledge, as part of a broader push to harness technology for tribal empowerment.

The platform currently hosts 20 free certificate courses covering subjects such as tribal paintings, handicrafts, handloom traditions, artefacts and musical instruments. (Pinterest.com\representational image)

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The platform was unveiled by Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram during the National Workshop on Strengthening Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) in Bhubaneswar, where senior officials, state representatives, tribal scholars and artisans gathered to discuss strengthening research and documentation of indigenous heritage.

Describing TribeX as a first-of-its-kind initiative, Oram said the platform reflected the government’s commitment to preserving India’s tribal heritage while making authentic tribal knowledge accessible to learners across the world. He said digital technology could bridge geographical barriers, empower tribal communities and ensure that centuries-old knowledge systems continue to thrive in the modern era.

Also read | Centre to unveil digital platform TribeX as national workshop on Tribal Research Institutes begins Tuesday

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{{^usCountry}} The minister also urged Tribal Research Institutes and Tribal Welfare Departments across states and Union Territories to popularise the platform among universities, higher educational institutions, faculty members and students so that more learners could benefit from its courses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister also urged Tribal Research Institutes and Tribal Welfare Departments across states and Union Territories to popularise the platform among universities, higher educational institutions, faculty members and students so that more learners could benefit from its courses. {{/usCountry}}

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Conceived as a comprehensive digital learning ecosystem, TribeX offers free certificate courses as well as University Grants Commission (UGC)-recognised postgraduate diploma programmes focused on tribal languages, art forms, crafts and indigenous knowledge systems. The initiative is designed to connect learners directly with tribal knowledge holders and master artisans while creating a digital archive of India’s diverse tribal traditions.

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The platform currently hosts 20 free certificate courses covering subjects such as tribal paintings, handicrafts, handloom traditions, artefacts and musical instruments. The ministry plans to expand the catalogue to more than 100 certificate courses in the coming years.

To strengthen academic credentials, the ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, for five one-year hybrid postgraduate diploma programmes. These cover Santali (Ol Chiki) language, sustainable tribal culture-based livelihood practices, museology and tribal museum management, tribal arts and crafts, and tribal textiles. The programmes will combine classroom instruction, internships and dissertation work to improve employment opportunities in the sector.

Officials said the platform integrates a Learning Management System and a Repository Management System, enabling online learning, knowledge management and learner progress tracking. It also features a Heritage Archive containing more than 5,000 multimedia resources—including audio recordings, videos and literature documenting tribal festivals, oral traditions and socio-cultural practices—with plans to expand the repository to over 10,000 resources.

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The launch took place in the presence of Union minister of state for tribal affairs Durgadas Uikey, NITI Aayog member R. Balasubramaniam, Odisha minister for ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Nityananda Gond, Tribal Affairs Secretary Ranjana Chopra and senior officials from the Centre and states.

The ministry said TribeX is intended to serve as a one-stop digital platform for learning, documentation and preservation of tribal knowledge, with the long-term objective of positioning India’s indigenous heritage before a global audience while ensuring its transmission to future generations.