Tribunal reform ordinance upsets Congress

Calling it a “terrible breach of trust”, the Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over its ordinance to dissolve a part of India’s appellate structure without any review and wondered if “anything better” could be expected from the NDA government.

The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021, was promulgated on Sunday. The legislation, piloted by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to dissolve at least eight existing appellate tribunals and transfer their responsibilities to other bodies, including high courts.

According to Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, the government had assured the opposition during the Budget session that the bill to the above effect would be sent to a standing committee for review.