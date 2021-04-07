Home / India News / Tribunal reform ordinance upsets Congress
The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021, was promulgated on Sunday. The legislation, piloted by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to dissolve at least eight existing appellate tribunals and transfer their responsibilities to other bodies, including high courts.
By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 06:05 AM IST
According to Jairam Ramesh, the govt had assured the opposition during the Budget session that the bill to the above effect would be sent to a standing committee for review.(ANI file photo)

Calling it a “terrible breach of trust”, the Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over its ordinance to dissolve a part of India’s appellate structure without any review and wondered if “anything better” could be expected from the NDA government.

According to Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, the government had assured the opposition during the Budget session that the bill to the above effect would be sent to a standing committee for review.

