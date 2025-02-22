Lucknow, Tributes were paid on Saturday to senior RSS 'pracharak' Ram Kumar Verma who passed away on February 19 after battling a long illness, the Sangh said in a statement. Tributes paid to RSS pracharak Ram Kumar Verma on his death

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also paid tributes to the departed soul.

In a post on X in Hindi, Maurya said, "The demise of senior RSS worker, disciplined organiser and dedicated nationalist Shri Ram Kumar Verma ji has caused an irreparable loss. His life of struggle, loyalty towards the organisation and spirit of social service are an inspiration for all of us.

"Offered floral tributes and prayed for the peace of the departed soul at the condolence meeting organised at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar, Lucknow," he said.

RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale said for Verma, the decision of the Sangh was paramount. He used to do every work of the RSS with great devotion, he said.

Hosabale also said, "When the uniform of the Sangh was changed, we saw that he was also ready wearing the changed uniform. I had always seen him wearing a dhoti.

"In such a situation, I asked him why he accepted pants so easily when many big workers did not want to wear pants. In such a situation, Ramkumar ji said that if the Sangh has said so, then we have to do it," Hosabale said.

Narrating another incident, Hosabale said once Verma came to invite him to his family wedding.

"I had a tour in a faraway province on the same date. I could not come even if I wanted to.

"Therefore, I was hesitant. But I could not say anything. In such a situation, he sensed my hesitation and said if you are on a tour, then go without worry. Sangh work has to be done first," Hosabale recalled.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.