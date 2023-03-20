Tricolour incident: Sikh community members protest outside UK mission in Delhi | Watch

Expressing their outrage over the incident in which a Khalistan supporter pulled down the Indian tricolour at the country's high commission in London, members of the Sikh community on Monday staged a protest outside the UK mission in Delhi.

Members of Sikh community protesting outside the UK's high commission in Delhi (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | India summons top UK diplomat to protest pulling down of flag at mission in London

A video shared by news agency ANI showed protestors, who were holding the national flag and banners, being restrained by Delhi Police from entering the UK high commission building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protestors also raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai' (long live Mother India).

Members of Sikh community protesting outside the UK's high commission in Delhi (ANI)

Also Read | Sikh BJP leader reminds Khalistanis over Tricolour incident: ‘It was an Indian…’

The flag incident in the British capital took place on Sunday, as supporters of Khalistan – a proposed independent nation for Sikhs – staged a protest outside the Indian mission against the crackdown in India on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh and his aides.

Also Read | UK soon to feel Modi govt heat over ‘Tricolour’ incident

The pulling down of the tricolour has caused massive outrage in India; immediately after the development came to light, the external affairs ministry summoned British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott to lodge a protest. Alex Ellis, the high commissioner who could not be summoned as he is travelling, took to Twitter to denounce the incdient.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian mission, meanwhile, was undeterred, and has responded with a bigger tricolour.

Members of Sikh community protesting outside the UK's high commission in Delhi (ANI)