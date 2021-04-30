Home / India News / Tried to walk the talk on vaccine equity despite constraints, says India at UN
Tried to walk the talk on vaccine equity despite constraints, says India at UN

Under India’s “Vaccine Maitri” initiative, which translates into Vaccine Friendship, the country has been providing vaccines to nations across the world — from immediate neighbours to countries in Latin America and Africa. pti
PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021
The supplies under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, which began on January 21, have earned India considerable goodwill, especially in small countries such as the Commonwealth of Dominica. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia).

United Nations India, despite severe constraints and within its own limited resources, has tried to “walk the talk” on vaccine equity and shared Covid-19 vaccines with over 80 countries, the country told the United Nations.

The UN Department of Global Communications (DGC), which spreads awareness around the world about the work the UN does, has actively encouraged further sharing of vaccine doses from all countries, Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations A Amarnath said in the General Assembly’s 43rd Session of Committee on Information.

“India, despite the severe constraints and within our own limited resources, has tried to ‘walk the talk’ on vaccine equity. We have shared vaccines with more than 80 countries and provided life-saving drugs, medicines and protective equipment to over 150 countries. Our efforts underscore that we will not defeat the pandemic unless all of us, everywhere, come out of it safely,” Amarnath said.

Under India’s “Vaccine Maitri” initiative, which translates into Vaccine Friendship, the country has been providing vaccines to nations across the world — from immediate neighbours to countries in Latin America and Africa.

