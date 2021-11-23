Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Trilateral coast guard exercise underway
india news

Trilateral coast guard exercise underway

The Indian Coast Guard vessels, ICGS Vajra and ICGS Apoorva, and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s SLCGS Suraksha are in the Maldives for the exercise. This year marks 30 years since the first edition of the exercise.
The 15th edition of the biennial trilateral exercise “Dosti” by the coast guard forces of the Maldives, India and Sri Lanka is underway in the Maldives during November 20-24. (PTI)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The 15th edition of the biennial trilateral exercise “Dosti” by the coast guard forces of the Maldives, India and Sri Lanka is underway in the Maldives during November 20-24.

The Indian Coast Guard vessels, ICGS Vajra and ICGS Apoorva, and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s SLCGS Suraksha are in the Maldives for the exercise. This year marks 30 years since the first edition of the exercise.

The aim of the trilateral exercise is to strengthen friendship, enhance mutual operational capabilities, exercise interoperability and build cooperation between the coast guards of the Maldives, India and Sri Lanka, officials said.

Exercises carried out over the past 10 years have focused on drills on providing assistance during maritime accidents, eliminating sea pollution, and coast guard procedures and conduct during situations such as oil spills.

Exercise “Dosti” was started in 1991 between the Indian and the Maldives coast guards. Sri Lanka joined the exercise for the first time in 2012.

“Much excitement & energy was packed into the main exercise & steampast of Dosti XV at Usfasgan’du Area in Male’ today. Chief Guest, Hon. Minister of Defence @MariyaDidi interacted with local students, who claimed they were thrilled to witness the dynamic drills & displays,” the defence minister of the Maldives said in a tweet.

