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Trinamool Congress offices vandalised amid Bengal setback, BJP denies involvement

At Baruipur, flex boards and banners were torn, and photographs of Abhishek Banerjee and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee were thrown on the ground. 

Published on: May 05, 2026 08:53 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Flex boards, party banners and festoons at Trinamool Congress offices across West Bengal were allegedly defaced and damaged following the BJP’s landslide victory in the Assembly polls on Monday, even as the saffron party denied any role in the incidents, officials said on Monday.

TMC offices vandalised, BJP denies involvement(AP)

The TMC claimed that hours after poll trends became clear, “miscreants” gathered outside its offices at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, Tufanganj in Cooch Behar and Panihati in North 24 Parganas and vandalised them.

At Baruipur, flex boards and banners were torn, and photographs of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee were thrown on the ground, a local TMC leader alleged.

A police officer said forces were deployed in the area, and the crowd outside the party office was dispersed.

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At Jamuria in Paschim Bardhaman district, unidentified persons allegedly set a local TMC party office on fire, another senior police officer said.

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An Election Commission official said it has asked security forces to prevent attacks on any party candidate, supporters. pti

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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