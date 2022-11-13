TMC minister faces flak for remark on President, party distances from statement

Leaders cutting across party lines on Saturday came down heavily against West Bengal minister Akhil Giri for his alleged derogatory comments against President Droupadi Murmu, with major political parties in her home state Odisha demanding strict action against the Trinamool Congress leader.

At least five first information reports (FIRs) were filed in Odisha against Giri, who reportedly made derogatory remarks against the Preident on Friday while talking about Bengal’s opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. “...We don’t judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President of India. But how does our President look?” Giri had said.

A video of his comments was widely circulated on social media, sparking reactions from various political parties, including his own TMC, which distanced itself from the controversial remarks made by Bengal’s minister for correctional homes.

“TMC disowns his comment against the President of India,” Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said. “TMC possesses a high regard for the Constitution and the President. (Our party chief) Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of women’s empowerment, so there is no question of supporting such a comment.”

HT cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

Later, Giri apologised for his comments, saying he regretted “making such a remark resulting from an outburst of anger following continuous attacks aimed at him”.

At least five FIRs, including one at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district from where Murmu hails, were registered against Giri. FIRs were also lodged at Talsari in Balasore district, Sundargarh, Nayagarh and one at the Capital police station in Bhubaneswar by the BJP Tribal Morcha.

Taking to Twitter, Union education minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, condemned the TMC leader’s remarks.

“If a member of your party insults the first citizen of the country and a woman while continuing to be in your cabinet, then you should resign as chief minister,” Pradhan tweeted and tagged Mamata Banerjee. “Akhil Giri holding a minister’s post is an insult to all women in the country.”

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal also criticised Giri. “It is highly unfortunate that someone comments on the country’s first citizen, and that too, over her looks,” said BJD Rajya Sabha MP Munna Khan. “She is the daughter of Odisha. She has reached the country’s top constitutional post after a long struggle”.

Congress legislator Suresh Routray said everyone in Odisha and across the country was “severely hurt” by the remark.

“...Making derogatory remarks against the country’s president is really unfortunate,” said Routray. “We will not allow Giri to enter Odisha for making such a remark against daughter of the soil. He should also be arrested.”

BJP legislator Kusum Tete, herself a tribal woman and a complainant against Giri, said: “The Bengal chief minister is also a woman. How does she tolerate such persons in her council of ministers? I request the West Bengal Chief Minister to suspend a minister like Giri.”

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also condemned the derogatory comments made by the TMC leader. “How can anyone make such comments on the President of India? It is unfortunate and condemnable,” he told reporters in Patna.