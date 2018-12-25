Triple talaq bill to face Lok Sabha test on December 27, BJP issues whip to MPs

The BJP has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in Parliament on December 27, the day the triple talaq bill will be taken up for discussion and will likely be put to vote.

The three line whip, issued on Tuesday, is a strict instruction to attend and vote, breach of which would normally have serious consequences.

The fresh bill to make the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims a penal offence was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday (December 17) to replace an ordinance issued in September.

Under the proposed law, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

The fresh bill will supercede an earlier bill passed in the Lok Sabha and pending in the Rajya Sabha. The earlier bill was approved by the Lower House.

But amid opposition by some parties in the Upper House, the government had then cleared some amendments, including introduction of a provision of bail, to make it more acceptable.

But as the bill continued to face resistance in the Rajya Sabha, the government issued an ordinance in September, incorporating amendments.

An ordinance has a life of six months. But from the day a session begins, it has to be replaced by a bill which should be passed by Parliament within 42 days (six weeks), else it lapses.

The government is at liberty to re-promulgate the ordinance if the bill fails to get through Parliament.

Introducing the bill, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said despite the Supreme Court striking down the practice of talaq-e-biddat (instant triple talaq), terming it unconstitutional, divorces in this form were taking place.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 17:39 IST