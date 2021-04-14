Tripura: 9 held in 24 post poll violence cases, CM calls for sparing none

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday ordered arrest of all culprits involved in violence over the past four days, irrespective of their political affiliations and directed authorities to pay compensation to the victims, whose properties were damaged in the violence unleashed after the announcement of results of the autonomous district council polls four days ago. Police have so far arrested nine persons in 24 cases registered across the state.

“No one can take law in their hands. Violence cannot continue in a civilized society. I have directed the police to take action and arrest the culprits involved in violence without consideration of their political affiliations. I appeal to people to maintain peace and tranquility,” Deb told reporters over the phone from his residence, where he has been isolated since April 9 after testing Covid-19 positive.

Over two dozen incidents of violence reported in the last four days from three districts. State police have registered FIRs in 24 cases so far. After the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) poll results were declared on April 10, prohibitory orders were issued in Mohanpur and Jirania of West District, Tulashikhar RD block, Padmabil RD block, Uttar Maharani, Laksha Chandra Para and Duski areas in Khowai district and entire area of Gomati district following reports of violence. A special team of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was formed on the day of the results to maintain law and order.

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma’s TIPRA Motha party swept the council polls by winning 18 of the 28 TTAADC seats. BJP won 9 seats and one seat was won by an independent candidate. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM, which ruled the council for three straight terms, returned a blank. The remaining two seats in the 30-member council will be nominated by the governor. Right after winning the polls, Pradyot Kishore suspended victory rallies and urged his supporters to maintain peace. BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya accused TIPRA Motha of attacking saffron activists, ransacking their offices, forcing party workers to seek shelter somewhere else.

“At least 25 cases related to post-poll violence were lodged in different police stations of the state. Of the total, 23 are against TIPRA Motha, one against CPM and one against the BJP,” said Bhattacharya.

Police said that they were probing 24 post-poll violence-related cases and nine people had been arrested so far. “Most of the cases were lodged against TIPRA Motha. We have arrested nine people including seven prime accused persons,” said assistant inspector general of police (IGP) Subrata Chakraborty.