e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ASHA worker booked for giving water mixed with hand sanitiser to 10-month-old baby

ASHA worker booked for giving water mixed with hand sanitiser to 10-month-old baby

The incident occurred at a healthcare centre, located at Sonaimuri village in Tripura’s Unakoti district, where the baby, who is now out of danger, was taken for polio vaccination on Tuesday.

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:54 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Tripura
The baby started feeling unwell after drinking the water and had to be taken to a hospital.
The baby started feeling unwell after drinking the water and had to be taken to a hospital.
         

A 10-month-old baby boy was given water mixed with hand sanitiser, whose use is commonplace these days because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, by an accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker.

The incident occurred at a healthcare centre, located at Sonaimuri village in Tripura’s Unakoti district, where the baby, who is now out of danger, was taken for polio vaccination on Tuesday.

The village is located around 133 kilometres (km) away from the state capital, Agartala.

A complaint was registered at Kumarghat police station, under whose jurisdiction the Sonaimuri village falls, against the ASHA worker Pushpa Das, who had given water to the baby.

The police said a woman took her baby to the health centre on Tuesday for polio vaccination. After the vaccination, the woman asked Das for water to quench her baby’s thirst. Das handed over a bottle of water to the woman to make him drink water. The baby started feeling unwell after drinking the water and had to be taken to a hospital.

Later, it was revealed that the bottle contained water mixed with hand sanitiser.

“We took a general diary on the basis of the woman’s complaint on Tuesday evening. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the ASHA worker didn’t know that the bottle contained water mixed with hand sanitiser. An investigation is on. Now, the baby is out of danger,” said Pradyot Datta, the officer in-charge of Kumarghat police station.

tags
top news
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi: Report
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi: Report
‘Miracle that am alive’: Karnataka Congress MLA describes attack, his escape
‘Miracle that am alive’: Karnataka Congress MLA describes attack, his escape
‘Nobody talks when farmers die’: Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Nobody talks when farmers die’: Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput case
India can play a crucial role in easing global strategic reliance on China: British lawmaker
India can play a crucial role in easing global strategic reliance on China: British lawmaker
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
ASHA worker booked for giving water mixed with hand sanitiser to 10-month-old baby
ASHA worker booked for giving water mixed with hand sanitiser to 10-month-old baby
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In