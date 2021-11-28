Tripura civic polls: BJP sweeps 8 municipal bodies, leading in 6; TMC finishes second in Agartala Municipal Corporation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday swept eight out of the 14 municipal bodies in Tripura and is leading in the remaining six of them, according to the counting reports till 12pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), the party got 58,221 votes while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) finished at a distant second with 22,295 votes. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) finished third with 15,960 votes.

The counting of votes began at 8am on the day amid tight security measures provided by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the state police unit.

As many as 222 out of the total 334 seats in the state, across six nagar panchayats, seven municipal councils and the Agartala Municipal Corporation, went to the polls on November 25 that saw a voter turnout of 81.54 per cent.

In the remaining 112 seats, the BJP has already been declared the winner as they remained uncontested by other parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The election has been fraught with allegations of violence and malpractices by the two main opposition parties in the northeastern—the TMC and the CPM.