Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb quits a year ahead of assembly polls

Deb assumed the chief minister’s post in 2018 after the BJP formed the government in alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) in the state for the first time, ending the nearly 25-year-long rule of the Left Front.
Published on May 14, 2022 04:35 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

Agartala: Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday resigned from his post with barely eight months left for the 2023 assembly polls in the state.

The reason for his sudden resignation is yet to be known.

Deb assumed the chief minister’s post in 2018 after the BJP formed the government in alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) in the state for the first time, ending the nearly 25-year-long rule of the Left Front.

“We have heard about it. We don’t know much about the issue to react just yet. We will let you know after our discussion with the BJP president,” BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

