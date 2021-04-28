Tripura CM seeks report on wedding venue raid over violation of Covid-19 norms

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sought a report from chief secretary Manoj Kumar over district magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav’s alleged misbehaviour with people at a wedding venue for flouting Covid-19 norms.

Yadav apologised after a video that went viral showed him purportedly forcing even the bride and groom to vacate the wedding venue on Monday night. He ordered the arrest of the people present amid the Covid-19 curfew. He threatened to close two marriage halls.

Also Read | Tripura hikes transport tariff by up to 25%, three years after last revision

The government has imposed a seven-hour night curfew until April 30 in view of the second Covid-19 wave.

“ I did not mean to insult or humiliate anyone... Whatever was done was for people’s welfare amid the Covid-19 pandemic. If anyone has felt pain due to the action... I apologise...,” said Yadav on Tuesday.

Opposition leader Manik Sarkar condemned the incident and hoped the government will act against Yadav. “It is not fit for a person holding the post of a district magistrate. I condemn the incident and hope that the government will take required action against the district magistrate.”

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sought a report from chief secretary Manoj Kumar over district magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav’s alleged misbehaviour with people at a wedding venue for flouting Covid-19 norms. Yadav apologised after a video that went viral showed him purportedly forcing even the bride and groom to vacate the wedding venue on Monday night. He ordered the arrest of the people present amid the Covid-19 curfew. He threatened to close two marriage halls. Also Read | Tripura hikes transport tariff by up to 25%, three years after last revision The government has imposed a seven-hour night curfew until April 30 in view of the second Covid-19 wave. “ I did not mean to insult or humiliate anyone... Whatever was done was for people’s welfare amid the Covid-19 pandemic. If anyone has felt pain due to the action... I apologise...,” said Yadav on Tuesday. Opposition leader Manik Sarkar condemned the incident and hoped the government will act against Yadav. “It is not fit for a person holding the post of a district magistrate. I condemn the incident and hope that the government will take required action against the district magistrate.”