Tripura Congress calls for dawn-to-dusk strike to protest attack on party chief

The Congress unit in Tripura has called for a dawn-to-dusk strike in the state on Monday in protest against an attack on the party's state unit president allegedly by cadres of the ruling BJP.

Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas and some other party workers were allegedly attacked by BJP supporters while they were on way to attend a meeting at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, nearly 30 kilometres from Agartala on Sunday.

"We had a scheduled meeting. As we reached there, some BJP cadres attacked us with the intention of murdering us. They have injured me, my driver and some party activists and also vandalised my car. Though the incident happened in front of police, they didn't intervene, " Biswas told the reporters.

Accusing the BJP of being undemocratic and barbaric, Biswas appealed to the people to remove the government from power.

" This is an undemocratic and barbaric government. This government deserves to be removed from power. We have witnessed misrule of the CPI(M) in the past and they were ejected from power," said Biswas

Police said that a case was registered and they would start investigation in this matter to find out the culprits behind the incident.

The BJP has refuted the Congress’ allegation. "We don't believe in violence. No one from our party has any kind of involvement in the incident," said a BJP leader who did not wish to be identified.