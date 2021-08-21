Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tripura Congress chief resigns

By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Biswas said he has sent his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (Courtesy- Twitter)

Congress’s Tripura unit head Pijush Kanti Biswas on Saturday resigned from his post and announced his retirement from politics citing personal reasons.

Biswas said he has sent his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“The reasons are not to be disclosed. I can only say that I resigned due to some personal reasons,” he said when asked about the reasons for his decision to quit politics.

Biswas’s resignation came amid speculation that he could join Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been trying to make inroads into the state.

Biswas, a lawyer, helped a team of 23 members of the Indian Political Action Committee get bail after they were booked for violating Covid-19 norms here. The team was in Agartala as part of TMC’s poll preparations ahead of the 2023 elections.

Biswas maintained that he has no plan of joining any political party.

In a tweet, he thanked Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, and supporters for their cooperation during his tenure.

Biswas was appointed as acting state president of the Congress in December 2019.

