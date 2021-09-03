Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Tripura Congress vice president resigns from post
india news

Tripura Congress vice president resigns from post

Tapas Dey’s resignation came soon after his photo with Union minister of state for social empowerment Pratima Bhowmik went viral on social media
By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT archive)

Days after Tripura Congress chief Pijush Kanti Biswas stepped down over alleged lack of cooperation from his party colleagues, vice-president Tapas Dey resigned from his post on Friday, though he is still with the party.

Biswas, who withdrew his resignation last week, said he has not received Dey’s resignation letter yet. However, Dey claimed he forwarded his resignation via WhatsApp.

“I have resigned from my post. But I have not left the Congress party,” he confirmed.

Dey’s resignation came soon after his photo with Union minister of state for social empowerment Pratima Bhowmik went viral on social media.

Dey met the minister during a meeting with All India Congress Committee member and former minister Bibhu Kumari Devi on Wednesday. Devi also happens to be the ‘Rajmata’ or ‘regent queen’ of Tripura’s Manikya dynasty.

In his resignation addressed to Biswas, Dey said the photograph was seen out of context as he was only visiting Bibhu Devi and the Union minister happened to be there. “It was pure coincidence that the Union minister Madam Pratima Bhowmik suddenly materialised there to pay obeisance to ‘Rajmata’ and we just exchanged pleasantries and there was discussion on some development projects of the people of our state and there were no political talk,” the letter reads.

“.....I take this occasion to inform you that I am resigning from all posts of the PCC that I currently hold except the primary membership of the party and if you want I can also resign the party membership of the party, “ the letter continued.

