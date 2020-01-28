Tripura doctor honoured in India, Bangladesh for his role in 1971 war, dies

india

Rathin Datta, a doctor from Tripura, who won accolades both in India and Bangladesh for his medical service during the 1971 Liberation War, breathed his last on Monday at his Kolkata residence due to old-age related ailments.

Datta had joined the health services in Tripura during the late 1960s. He retired from service in 1992. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 for his medical service during 1971. He had operated many liberation warriors of Bangladesh and Indian Army personnel. He was also honoured with ‘Friends of Liberation War’ award for his medical service in Dhaka.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed grief over Dr. Datta’s demise. “ Deeply grieved at the sudden demise of Padma Shri Dr. Rathin Datta, an outstanding doctor, known for his excellent services in the medical care history of Tripura. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this moment of grief. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Deb wrote on his Twitter account.

Datta was born at Mongoldoi in Assam in 1931. He had done his schooling in Shillong and completed medical education from the Dibrugarh Medical College. He had done his studies of FRCS in England.