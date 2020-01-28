e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Tripura doctor honoured in India, Bangladesh for his role in 1971 war, dies

Tripura doctor honoured in India, Bangladesh for his role in 1971 war, dies

Datta had joined the health services in Tripura during the late 1960s. He retired from service in 1992. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 for his medical service during 1971.

india Updated: Jan 28, 2020 01:08 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Rathin Datta, a doctor from Tripura, who won accolades both in India and Bangladesh for his medical service during the 1971 Liberation War, died in Kolkata on Monday. (Image used for representation).
Rathin Datta, a doctor from Tripura, who won accolades both in India and Bangladesh for his medical service during the 1971 Liberation War, died in Kolkata on Monday. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)
         

Rathin Datta, a doctor from Tripura, who won accolades both in India and Bangladesh for his medical service during the 1971 Liberation War, breathed his last on Monday at his Kolkata residence due to old-age related ailments.

Datta had joined the health services in Tripura during the late 1960s. He retired from service in 1992. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 for his medical service during 1971. He had operated many liberation warriors of Bangladesh and Indian Army personnel. He was also honoured with ‘Friends of Liberation War’ award for his medical service in Dhaka.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed grief over Dr. Datta’s demise. “ Deeply grieved at the sudden demise of Padma Shri Dr. Rathin Datta, an outstanding doctor, known for his excellent services in the medical care history of Tripura. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this moment of grief. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Deb wrote on his Twitter account.

Datta was born at Mongoldoi in Assam in 1931. He had done his schooling in Shillong and completed medical education from the Dibrugarh Medical College. He had done his studies of FRCS in England.

tags
top news
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news