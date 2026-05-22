Tripura engineering, medical joint entrance results out; counselling to start soon

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) on Friday declared the results of both engineering and medical entrance examinations, said TBJEE chairman Suvadip Paul.

A total of 4,731 candidates applied for the joint entrance examinations this year. (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Arghyajyoti Saha stood first in the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group by securing 191 marks, while Animesh Sarkar and Akash Chaudhuri secured the second and third positions in the group with 178 and 175 marks respectively.

Baibhab Roy bagged the first position in the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group, scoring 299 marks, leaving the second and third positions to Akash Chaudhuri and Arnab Mitra, who got 282 and 278 marks respectively.

A total of 4,731 candidates applied for the joint entrance examinations this year, of whom 1,864 candidates appeared for the PCM group and another 3,873 candidates appeared for the PCB group.

The TBJEE chairman informed that a cut-off mark was introduced for the first time this year, under which candidates are required to score at least 10 marks out of a total of 360.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “A total of 1,745 got their positions in merit list in PCM group. We have excluded 119 candidates who got less than the cut-off mark. In PCB group, 3,684 got positions in the merit list and we excluded 189 candidates for scoring less than 10,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A total of 1,745 got their positions in merit list in PCM group. We have excluded 119 candidates who got less than the cut-off mark. In PCB group, 3,684 got positions in the merit list and we excluded 189 candidates for scoring less than 10,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The examination was conducted in the state on April 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The examination was conducted in the state on April 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The TBJEE chairman said that the portal would be opened for online registration for counselling a few days after the declaration of the joint entrance examination results. If interested candidates require a seat through the Tripura joint entrance examination, then they would have to log in with their username and password and register themselves for counselling. After the process, the TBJEE would again open the portal for choice filling, where students need to log in to select seats in the institute of their preference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TBJEE chairman said that the portal would be opened for online registration for counselling a few days after the declaration of the joint entrance examination results. If interested candidates require a seat through the Tripura joint entrance examination, then they would have to log in with their username and password and register themselves for counselling. After the process, the TBJEE would again open the portal for choice filling, where students need to log in to select seats in the institute of their preference. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The candidates can see their common merit positions through the website tbjee.tripura.gov.in. They need to log in with their username and password to know their individual marks and OMR sheet,” the chairman said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON