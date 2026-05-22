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Tripura engineering, medical joint entrance results out; counselling to start soon

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) on Friday declared the results of both engineering and medical entrance examinations, said TBJEE chairman Suvadip Paul.

Published on: May 22, 2026 05:10 pm IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
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The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) on Friday declared the results of both engineering and medical entrance examinations, said TBJEE chairman Suvadip Paul.

A total of 4,731 candidates applied for the joint entrance examinations this year. (Representative photo)

Arghyajyoti Saha stood first in the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group by securing 191 marks, while Animesh Sarkar and Akash Chaudhuri secured the second and third positions in the group with 178 and 175 marks respectively.

Baibhab Roy bagged the first position in the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group, scoring 299 marks, leaving the second and third positions to Akash Chaudhuri and Arnab Mitra, who got 282 and 278 marks respectively.

A total of 4,731 candidates applied for the joint entrance examinations this year, of whom 1,864 candidates appeared for the PCM group and another 3,873 candidates appeared for the PCB group.

The TBJEE chairman informed that a cut-off mark was introduced for the first time this year, under which candidates are required to score at least 10 marks out of a total of 360.

“The candidates can see their common merit positions through the website tbjee.tripura.gov.in. They need to log in with their username and password to know their individual marks and OMR sheet,” the chairman said.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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