Tripura has best Covid-19 recovery rate with no deaths, claims law minister

india

Updated: May 20, 2020 13:11 IST

Tripura has the best recovery rate of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients and there have been no fatalities in the state, law minister Ratan Lal Nath has claimed.

Sharing the figures, Nath said Tripura has a 68.63% recovery rate while it is 39% in India. In the North-East, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 57.7%.

Nath also shared recovery rates of other states available to him including that of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Andhra Pradesh has 63.82% recovery rate while it is 24.07% in Maharashtra, 47.25% in Jammu and Kashmir, 44.6% in Delhi and 37.47% in Tamil Nadu, he said.

However, Punjab on Tuesday reported the recovery of 78% Covid-19 patients and claimed to be the highest in the country.

When asked about Punjab’s recovery rate, the minister said, “I need to check it first before I give my comment.”

Tripura’s tally of the coronavirus disease went up to 171 after four new cases were reported on Tuesday night. The Covid-19 cases include two patients who were shifted to other states.

“The Covid-19 recovery rate on the national level is 39%. In the northeast region, the rate is 57.7% and in Tripura, it is 68.6. According to the latest report, our state has the highest recovery of Covid-19 patients in the country, “ the minister had said while speaking to reporters late on Tuesday evening.

The total number of samples tested in India is 24,04,267 while in Tripura, 15,083 samples were tested, according to the latest report.

In India, 1,745 samples were tested per million and 3,773 samples were tested per million in Tripura, Nath said and added that Delhi topped the list with 7,052 tests per million.

Jammu and Kashmir did 6,711 tests per million, 4,764 by Andhra Pradesh, 4,463 by Tamil Nadu and 2,312 by Maharashtra, he added.

With 3,773 samples tested per million in Tripura, it is the highest among the states in the northeast regions, according to Nath.

Nath said 2,435 samples were tested per million in Arunachal Pradesh, followed by 1,637 tests in Sikkim, 1,105 in Assam, 898 in Meghalaya, 550 in Manipur, 237 in Mizoram and less than 500 in Nagaland.