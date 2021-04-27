Home / India News / Tripura hikes transport tariff by up to 25%, three years after last revision
Tripura hikes transport tariff by up to 25%, three years after last revision

The government also announced a new bus service in hilly areas. The fare for minibuses under this service will be ₹1.20 per kilometre and ₹1.45 per kilometre for other small buses.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 07:26 PM IST
In Tripura, per kilometre fair for ordinary state transport buses has increased to 73 paise from 58 paise after the fare revision.

The Tripura government has increased transport tariff by up to 25% citing the hike in petrol and diesel prices during 2020-2021 financial year. The transport tariff was last hiked in July 2018.

“We have decided to increase transport fares with the rise of petrol and diesel prices by 30% and 32% (respectively). However, we are not going to hike fares for Air Conditioned buses,” said transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy.

After the revision, per kilometre fair for ordinary state transport buses has increased to 73 paise from 58 paise, similarly the fair for minibuses has increased to 90 paise from earlier 72 paise per kilometre.

Fares for metered auto and contract auto services have also been hiked to 20 for two kilometres and 8.66 per kilometre from 7.20 respectively, said the minister.

The government also announced a new bus service in hilly areas. The fare for minibuses under this service will be 1.20 per kilometre and 1.45 per kilometre for other small buses.

Night bus services operating from 9pm to 5am will charge an additional 25% fare and express bus services will levy an additional 15% charge.

Petrol prices rose sharply across the country after recovery in prices of international crude oil in the last few months of 2020-2021 since the Central and state taxes were not reduced in the same proportion. The domestic prices for petrol and diesel vary across states due to various taxes and levies by various state governments. Central and state taxes constitute 60% of the retail selling price in petrol and over 54% in diesel.

