Tripura: Left demands polling in Charilam constituency to be deferred due to ‘violence’

The CPI(M) Left Front, that was dethroned by the BJPO-IPFT combine last week, demanded on Thursday that the election in Charilam constitneucy be deferred because of alleged large scale violence taking place there.

Polling had been countermanded at Charilam due to the death of the CPI(M) candidate one week before polls and the election was slated to be held there on March 12.

“A delegation of Left Front leaders today met state Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti and demanded that polling at Charilam be deferred due to the violence,” Left Front convener Bijan Dhar told a press conference.

He alleged that the BJP and its ally the IPFT have indulged in violence in Charilam constituency.

Altogether 11 permanent party offices of Left Front constituents were looted and burnt at Charilam in the past five days, CPI(M) spokesperson Goutam Das, who was also present in the press conference, alleged.

Palash Debbarma, who was pitted as CPI(M) candidate was forced to flee and take shelter outside his constituency for his safety, he claimed.

“We have sought the CEO’s intervention to defer the election till situation was normalized at Charilam. He assured us to evaluate the situation and decide accordingly,” Das said.

Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. The BJP-IPFT combine swept to power in the state winning 43 seats. The BJP bagged 35 seats and the IPFT eight. The CPI(M) bagged 16 seats.