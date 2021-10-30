Tripura mandates negative Covid-19 report from visitors from states with 5%+ positivity rate

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The state of Tripura has recorded a total of 84,449 Covid-19 cases and 813 infection related deaths during the course of the pandemic
In the past 24 hours, 11 Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded with no deaths, according to the Tripura health department. (ANI Photo/File)
By Priyanka Deb Barman

The Tripura government has made it mandatory from Saturday for all visitors from different states where more than one district has a Covid positivity rate of 5% or more to produce negative Covid-19 test report irrespective of their Covid-19 vaccination status.

The concerned visitors will have to undergo Covid-19 test at the entry point as per the norms announced by the state government.

“Negative test report for Covid-19 done by RTPCR/True NAT/CBNAAT of 48 hrs prior to journey is required for entry into the state through Airport/Railway Station/Churaibari from those states of the country where more than one district has positivity rate of 5% or more as on 26.10.2021,” reads a notification served by the directorate of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicines.

The state has recorded total 84,449 Covid-19 cases so far with 813 infection related deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 11 positive cases have been recorded with no deaths, according to the health department.

Earlier in June this year, an audit report of the health department claimed that nearly 154 people infected with Covid-19 including 49 females and one child, died in Tripura during the second wave of the pandemic and most of them didn’t undergo tests in time and were not vaccinated. Among the dead patients, 63 were found to be suffering from comorbid diseases.

