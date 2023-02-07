Tripura poll: Mamata Banerjee holds mega roadshow; Rajnath, Yogi to hold rallies

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee along with her nephew and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee held a road show in Agartala, while senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath set to address two rallies each in assembly election-bound Tripura on Tuesday.

In videos, Banerjee can be seen marching with hundreds of TMC workers and supporters in Agartala. Banerjee’s roadshow began at noon.

On Monday, Banerjee along with the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, arrived in Tripura to campaign for her candidates contesting in 28 seats. Calling Tripura her “second home”, the TMC supremo told the media at MBB Airport that when BJP’s atrocities and undemocratic activities were at their peak during 2021, the TMC had stood with the people and prevented the “fascist” rule of the saffron party.

“MPs, including Sushmita Dev, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen and others also came under attack by ruling party supporters in the presence of police during the urban local body elections. The BJP government failed to provide security to the parliamentarians. I have come here to remind people of those incidents once again,” she said.

Security arrangements have been tightened in the northeastern state in view of the scheduled visit of the political leaders.

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath will also hold two rallies at Bagabassa in North Tripura district and at Kalyanpur in Khowai. The elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16.

During the day, Singh, the country's defence minister, will address two rallies of the ruling BJP at Kailashahar in Unakoti district and at Badarghat in West Tripura.

Union home minister Amit Shah had on Monday held two rallies and a roadshow in the state. Shah had alleged that Tipra Motha has a "secret understanding" with the Congress and the CPI(M), and that the newly formed regional party was "trying to bring back Communist rule in the state by misleading indigenous people".

