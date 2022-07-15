Tripura polls 2023: Political parties hold meetings to boost booth-level presence

With an eye on the 2023 assembly polls, political parties in Tripura, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have begun preparations to strengthen their booth-level organisations, with the BJP even kick-starting their training camp on Friday focusing on the weakest booths in each and every constituency.

The training session began in the presence of BJP national vice president and parliamentarian Dilip Ghosh, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Union minister of state for social empowerment and justice Pratima Bhoumik, former CM Biplab Deb and other senior leaders from all 60 assembly constituencies.

“Keeping the assembly elections in the forefront, an organisational meeting is being held. My appeal to the people is to extend their support to BJP. Modiji is with us and everything is possible with him,” Ghosh told reporters after his arrival at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport in Agartala on Friday.

Earlier this month, the chief minister discussed strategies to strengthen the party, keeping in mind the upcoming state elections, during their two-day party executive meeting held in Gomati.

In the meeting, they also discussed the current situation of the party’s morcha, mandal, booth and shakti kendra, and how to further strengthen them.

Meanwhile, the TIPRA Motha party, led by royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman too began a meeting today along the same lines and also stressed on their demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’. The party is in power in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

“Our party will reach the people in villages to explain to them the need for Greater Tipraland. We will explain to them that we are not against any community, but want our Constitutional rights,” Pradyot told reporters at Manikya Court in Agartala.

Apart from them, the Congress has also started holding organisational meetings in nine districts.

Though the CPM is yet to begin their meetings, the party has started a series of agitation programmes a few weeks ago over food and crises in villages.