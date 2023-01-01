Tripura revenue minister and IPFT chief N C Debbarma passes away at 84

Tripura revenue minister and the chief of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), Narendra Chandra Debbarma breathed his last at a hospital in Agartala on Sunday. He was 84.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Debbarma was admitted to the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital on Friday after he suffered a brain stroke. He was found to have blood clots in his brain and underwent a surgery. Later, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and was given ventilation support.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of senior member in the state cabinet Shri N.C. Debbarma today. My condolences to the bereaved family. May the departed soul rest in peace. Om Santi!” chief minister Dr. Manik Saha wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Also Read |Meet the 80-year-old radio man behind statehood movement in Tripura

“ I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Narendra Chandra Devavarma, member of the state cabinet and veteran politician, senior leader of our government partner IPFT. I pray to God for his departed soul. Peace,” Rajya Sabha MP and former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After formation of the IPFT in 1997, it faded away in 2001. Since 2009, the party started reviving itself and organised a series of protests under the leadership of NC Debbarma both in Tripura and Delhi to press for Tipraland.

Their protests later attracted the BJP, which later forged an alliance with them to ‘eradicate’ the Left Front in 2018 that remained in power for two decades.

Prior to the formation of the IPFT, Debbarma also had direct or indirect involvement in several indigenous regional parties including Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS), Tripura Hill People’s Party and Tripura Tribal National Council.