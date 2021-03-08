Home / India News / Tripura royal scion’s party to go it alone in tribal council polls
Tripura royal scion’s party to go it alone in tribal council polls

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls would be conducted on April 4. It has 30 seats out of which 28 are elected while two are nominated.
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Pradyot Kishore Debbarma (Centre). (Photo@PradyotManikya)

Two weeks after forging alliance with ruling BJP's ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Monday announced that his party, Tripura Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance (TIPRA), would go it alone in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls.

"The IPFT didn't consult with TIPRA before fielding their candidates for the polls. We think that the alliance with them will not continue," Pradyot told the mediapersons today.

No reaction from the IPFT has been made available.

He added that another local indigenous political party Tripura People's Front (TPF) has merged with TIPRA. Earlier, two other indigenous political parties, Tipraland State Party ( TSP) and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) had merged with it.

The IPFT along with the BJP formed government in 2018 for the first time after ousting more than two decades old Marxist government. Out of 44 seats, the IPFT won eight seats.

The TTAADC polls would be conducted on April 4. It has 30 seats out of which 28 are elected while two are nominated.

A total of 8,65,041 people including 4,36,548 males and 4,28,490 females would exercise their franchise.

The candidates can file their nominations by March 12 while scrutiny of the nomination papers would be done on March 15.

The final date for withdrawal of the nominations has been fixed on March 17. Results of the polls would be announced on April 8.

