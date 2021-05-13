Tripura starts Covid-19 vaccination of 18-44 yr age group

Tripura started third phase of Covid-19 vaccination which includes 18-44 year age group from Thursday after receiving first consignment of over 15,000 doses of Covaxin, said officials.

“ We received total 15,150 Covaxin doses recently. As per chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s wish, priority group will include rickshaw pullers, autorickshaw drivers, and employees of the high court,” said law minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Vaccination would be done at six session sites in West district with the first session held at MBB airport, according to west district chief medical officer.

Over 1.4million people were administered both first and second doses of vaccine in the state, as per the latest report.

In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 416 fresh cases and two deaths. Three wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation have been declared containment zone from May 13 to May 22. Nearly 3,500 poor families living in the containment zone would be provided free food packets containing rice, pulses, oil, potatoes, onions, soyabean, milk and salt.

