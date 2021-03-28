Tripura warns of action against rumour mongers after CM’s fake video on lockdown

A video of Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb speaking about imposing lockdown again in the state due to Covid-19 that had circulated on social media, was fake, his office said on Sunday

In a statement, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said that the video in the name of Deb circulated on social media claiming that everything in the state would remain close due to Covid-19 from Sunday to Thursday, was baseless and false. The normal lives of people would not be affected in the state during the period.

“The administration will take legal action against those responsible for circulating the video. Everything will be normal in Tripura. Do not pay attention to any fake news,” the CMO said in a statement.

The video is reportedly not available now on social media.

A high school student was detained last July for spreading a fake message through a Twitter handle which was identical to the CM’s verified account about the re-imposition of lockdown restrictions for seven days. The CMO then said that both the Twitter handle and the message were fake.

Meanwhile, the West District administration imposed prohibitory orders on riding motorcycles with pillion riders on the occasion of Holi on Sunday and Monday to avoid disturbance of law and order. Medical staff, police personnel and emergency services have been exempted from the prohibitory order.