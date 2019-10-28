Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag, confirms police

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:04 IST

In another attack on non-Kashmiri drivers in the Kashmir Valley, militants killed a truck driver on Monday evening in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

The incident comes a day before a delegation of the European Union parliamentarians is scheduled to visit the valley. The slain driver has been identified as Narayan Dutt of Katra in Jammu.

“Terrorists opened fire and killed a civilian in Kanelwan area of Bijbehara,” a police spokesperson said.

This was the fourth such incident in which a non-Kashmiri resident has been attacked by the militants post-August 5, in the south Kashmir area post the abrogation of Article 370.

The police said that the gunmen targeted the driver who was waiting in Kanelwan area, which is 10kms from the Jammu-Srinagar highway, for goods to be loaded, militants appeared and killed him on spot.

Security forces rushed to the spot after the attack to cordon off the area.

Earlier, truck drivers Sharif Khan, Ilyas from Rajasthan, were killed in Shopian district. In another attack a trader and his associate were attacked by the militants in the same area, one of them died on the spot while the other one is battling for his life in a hospital in Srinagar. In Pulwama, a labourer from Chhattisgarh was also killed by the militants.

