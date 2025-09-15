Madhya Pradesh: Truck rams into crowd in Indore, two dead, many in hospital

At least two deaths were feared and at least six people were injured when a truck rammed into a crowd in a busy area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening. Officials have confirmed two deaths so far and the toll is expected to rise.(X)

A motorcycle was also trapped under the truck and subsequently caught fire in the accident in Shikshak Nagar on Airport Road. The fire engulfed the truck, too, causing widespread panic. Videos of the incident went viral.

The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital. Police and administrative officers reached the spot.

Additional commissioner of police Amit Singh confirmed the deaths of two persons, who were yet to be identified. “A truck coming in at speed hit a bike first and later others. The truck driver has been arrested and he is being interrogated by the police,” the ACP told HT.

Eyewitnesses said the death toll may be higher.

Talking to mediapersons, a local resident, Subhsha Soni said, “The truck driver was driving recklessly. The truck’s tyres caught fire, and people began falling as it plowed into the vehicles. My brother-in-law’s legs were severed. He was rushed to Geetanjali Hospital.”

DCP Zone-1 Krishna Lalchandani told ANI that the the driver was in a highly inebriated and lost control of the vehicle, which led to this accident. "The truck driver is in police custody and has been sent for medical examination..." he said.