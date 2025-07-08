Step inside MP chief minister Mohan Yadav’s simple home in Bhopal that even has a ‘gaushala’

Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, may hold one of the state's most powerful positions, but his personal life is deeply rooted in simplicity, tradition, and spiritual values. In a July 6 interview with Curly Tales, the CM offered viewers a rare peek inside his private residence in Bhopal. (Also read: Step inside Shashi Tharoor's ‘modest sarkari bungalow’ in Delhi featuring MF Husain painting, indoor gym, endless books ) Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's home blends tradition, simplicity, and nature. (Youtube/@Curly Tales)

Inside CM Mohan Yadav's simple Bhopal residence

Located in the Jahangirabad area, an old neighbourhood of Bhopal known for its historical charm and scenic lakes, the residence is far from what one might expect of a political figure. It's neither overly extravagant nor modern in a flashy sense. Instead, it carries a simplicity with its traditional architecture, open spaces, and connection to nature.

Gaushala, private temple and lake views

One of the first things that stands out is the presence of a Gaushala (a cowshed) within the property, something rarely seen in urban homes today. For Mohan Yadav, this isn't just symbolic. It's a practice rooted in his childhood, where caring for ‘Gau Mata’ was more than tradition, it was a way of life.

The residence also includes a private temple, a sacred space that reflects his deep religious grounding. Beyond the spiritual elements, nature plays a starring role in the home's layout. A massive garden lane runs along the residence, blooming with a variety of flowers and plants that add vibrant colour.

Inside, the house is airy and spacious, with wide hallways, arched verandas, and generous balconies that overlook the surrounding greenery and the nearby lake. In the evenings, the view becomes even more striking as the sunset reflects off the water.