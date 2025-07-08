Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Step inside MP chief minister Mohan Yadav’s simple home in Bhopal that even has a ‘gaushala’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 04:41 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav gave Curly Tales a tour of his Bhopal home, featuring a gaushala, private temple, lush garden, and peaceful lake views.

Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, may hold one of the state's most powerful positions, but his personal life is deeply rooted in simplicity, tradition, and spiritual values. In a July 6 interview with Curly Tales, the CM offered viewers a rare peek inside his private residence in Bhopal. (Also read: Step inside Shashi Tharoor's ‘modest sarkari bungalow’ in Delhi featuring MF Husain painting, indoor gym, endless books )

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's home blends tradition, simplicity, and nature. (Youtube/@Curly Tales)
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's home blends tradition, simplicity, and nature. (Youtube/@Curly Tales)

Inside CM Mohan Yadav's simple Bhopal residence

Located in the Jahangirabad area, an old neighbourhood of Bhopal known for its historical charm and scenic lakes, the residence is far from what one might expect of a political figure. It's neither overly extravagant nor modern in a flashy sense. Instead, it carries a simplicity with its traditional architecture, open spaces, and connection to nature.

Gaushala, private temple and lake views

One of the first things that stands out is the presence of a Gaushala (a cowshed) within the property, something rarely seen in urban homes today. For Mohan Yadav, this isn't just symbolic. It's a practice rooted in his childhood, where caring for ‘Gau Mata’ was more than tradition, it was a way of life.

The residence also includes a private temple, a sacred space that reflects his deep religious grounding. Beyond the spiritual elements, nature plays a starring role in the home's layout. A massive garden lane runs along the residence, blooming with a variety of flowers and plants that add vibrant colour.

Inside, the house is airy and spacious, with wide hallways, arched verandas, and generous balconies that overlook the surrounding greenery and the nearby lake. In the evenings, the view becomes even more striking as the sunset reflects off the water. 

(Also read: Step inside Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor’s lavish Mumbai home with swanky bar and artful walls that wow even Farah Khan )

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Step inside MP chief minister Mohan Yadav’s simple home in Bhopal that even has a ‘gaushala’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On