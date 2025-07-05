Search
MP CM Mohan Yadav announces 1,500 monthly Ladli Behna Yojana aid from Diwali

PTI |
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 01:17 PM IST

A budget of ₹27,147 crore is set for women's welfare. CM Yadav promises land rights for tribal families and 33% reservation for women in elections.

More than 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana will get a monthly aid of 1,500 after Diwali, up from the current 1,250, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Yadav also stated that 51 lakh girls have benefited from the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, receiving a total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>672 crore in assistance.(PTI File)
Yadav also stated that 51 lakh girls have benefited from the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, receiving a total of 672 crore in assistance.(PTI File)

He said a special budget of 27,147 crore has been earmarked for women, including 18,699 crore for the Ladli Behna scheme.

"Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries would receive 1,250 plus an additional 250 on Raksha Bandhan. After Diwali, the monthly benefit would be hiked to 1,500," he said at a women's empowerment and tribal pride conference in Sarai here on Friday.

He also stated that 51 lakh girls have benefited from the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, receiving a total of 672 crore in assistance.

The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on June 10, 2023, by then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The aid at the time was 1,000, which was gradually raised to 1,250.

The scheme is credited with giving the ruling BJP a resounding victory in the November 2023 assembly polls.

Yadav also said more than 9,000 tribal families have been granted land rights under the Forest Rights Act.

He promised 33 per cent reservation for women in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
