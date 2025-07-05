MP CM Mohan Yadav announces 1,500 monthly Ladli Behna Yojana aid from Diwali

More than 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana will get a monthly aid of ₹1,500 after Diwali, up from the current ₹1,250, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said. Yadav also stated that 51 lakh girls have benefited from the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, receiving a total of ₹ 672 crore in assistance.(PTI File)

He said a special budget of ₹27,147 crore has been earmarked for women, including ₹18,699 crore for the Ladli Behna scheme.

"Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries would receive ₹1,250 plus an additional ₹250 on Raksha Bandhan. After Diwali, the monthly benefit would be hiked to ₹1,500," he said at a women's empowerment and tribal pride conference in Sarai here on Friday.

He also stated that 51 lakh girls have benefited from the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, receiving a total of ₹672 crore in assistance.

The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on June 10, 2023, by then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The aid at the time was ₹1,000, which was gradually raised to ₹1,250.

The scheme is credited with giving the ruling BJP a resounding victory in the November 2023 assembly polls.

Yadav also said more than 9,000 tribal families have been granted land rights under the Forest Rights Act.

He promised 33 per cent reservation for women in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.