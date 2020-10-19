e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Truck rams motorcycle Mumbra-Shilphata road, crushes pillion rider

Truck rams motorcycle Mumbra-Shilphata road, crushes pillion rider

The truck rammed the motorcycle and ran over the pillion rider when she fell off the bike.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 15:15 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustan Times, Thane
The truck driver absconded after the accident in which a motorcycle pillion rider was killed.
The truck driver absconded after the accident in which a motorcycle pillion rider was killed. (Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A truck rammed a motorcycle on the Mumbra-Shilphata road Monday morning, killing a woman pillion rider on the spot and injuring the rider, police said.

The Shil-Daighar police said the truck rammed into the motorcycle from behind, near Siddique tower, Shilphata road in Mumbra.

The rider was identified as Mohammad Shahid Abdul Rafiq Choudhary (22) and the pillion rider who was crushed under the truck’s wheels was identified as 28-year-old Yasin Choudhary.

“The motorcyclist has been shifted to Kalsekar Hospital, Mumbra. The body of pillion rider Yasin Choudhary who died on the spot was taken to CSM Hospital Kalwa. The driver of the truck fled from the spot and. We are checking CCTV footage and taking statements of the rider for further investigation,” a police official said.

tags
top news
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In