Truck topples during road inspection in Maharashtra's Beed | On video

A Public Works Department engineer along with some other people narrowly escaped an accident as a truck that came during a road inspection toppled while crossing a muddy path in Maharashtra’s Beed. Some even jumped into the pit dug for construction so as to not get crushed under the truck, shows video. (Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

The incident happened in Beed’s Khadki area when a team was at the spot assessing an alternative route amid ongoing bridge construction in the area, following appeals from students, reported PTI.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a group of men watching a truck passing through a narrow road along what seems like a construction site. However, as soon as the truck tries to take a turn, it skids due to mud and topples sideways as all the men hastily run away from the spot to avoid getting caught up in the accident. Some even jumped into the pit dug for construction so as to not get crushed under the truck. The driver is seen coming out of the vehicle from the side door, which was on top after the incident.

The engineer and his team were at the spot after some students had raised concerns about the dangerous situation of the road, reported Free Press Journal. Earlier, the students had raised the issue with the Chief Minister’s Gram Sadak Department, urging the construction of an alternative route since the ongoing bridge work had made the current road too dangerous to use, the report added. In response, the engineer promised to visit the site himself and notify the contractor in charge.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the team was inspecting the site. However, no casualties were reported.

Incidents of trucks losing balance and road accidents are not uncommonly reported in India. On Friday, five people were killed and four others injured after a borewell drilling truck they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, police said.

The truck, with nine people onboard, plunged into a small ravine after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Chata village under the Kukdur police station.